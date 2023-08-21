"Corropolese Tomato Pie" chip crowned winner of Herr's 'Flavored By Philly' contest

Corropolese Tomato Pie chip edged out the competition to come out on top, Herr's announced Monday.

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three iconic, local dishes from well-known eateries were packed into potato chip for Herr's "Flavored by Philly" contest.

After thousands of votes, a victor was crowned.

The "Corropolese Tomato Pie" chip edged out the competition to come out on top, Herr's announced Monday.

We are told it was a tight race, with more than 17,500 votes pouring in. Corropolese Bakery and Deli in Norristown was up against John's Roast Pork's roast pork sandwich and Mike's BBQ's Korean BBQ wings.

We visited the victors in Norristown on Monday. They say this is just the next chapter in their legacy.

"It's just another accomplishment for us," says owner Joseph Corropolese. "Of the long line of things we've done, this is something we could look back at and really be proud of."

Corropolese has been making tomato pie since 1924.

This chip features their sweet tomato sauce and pecorino romano cheese.

They were nominated by customer David Gilmartin.

"I've been eating their pizza and their bread and their rolls since I was a kid," Gilmartin says. "And then my kids, and now my grandkids, enjoy it. There's a sweetness to the sauce and it's offset by the sharpness of the cheese on top. I think that's what worked as a chip, the combination of both. Anytime we're having a special event, we're getting a Corropolese tomato pie."

Gilmartin wins $5,000 for nominating the winning flavor.

Corropolese wins $10,000, which they are donating to CHOP, for the work they do caring for our kids.

All three "Flavored by Philly" chips are limited edition.