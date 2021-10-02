WATCH
Sports
Week Five of 6abc's High School Huddle
WPVI
By
Jeff Skversky
High School Huddle for 10/1 and all of the weekend scores.
High School Huddle's Week 5 in 2021.
Jeff Skversky has all of the action from Friday, October 1st in
High School Huddle
.
Check out our entire High School Huddle Scoreboard.
------
