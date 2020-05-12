fire

Man found dead after fire, barricade situation in Hilltown Township

HILLTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man was found dead inside a Bucks County home following a barricade situation on Tuesday.

The wild scene played out on the 2000 block of Hilltown Pike in Hilltown Township around 11 a.m.

Action News has learned that there was some type of alteration involving a dirt biker assaulting another man.

Officials tell Action News that the suspect tried to break into the Crossroads Tavern before fleeing into a home nearby.

While the man was barricaded inside, the home started going up in flames. Police later found the man dead inside.

There was no immediate word on what started the fire or how the man died.

Records reveal the home belongs to Curtis Fish, who allegedly raped and held a woman against her will on New Year's Day. It's unknown if Fish, who was released from prison on home confinement several weeks ago, was involved in Tuesday's incident.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub would not confirm the name of the person found dead, but says the homeowner is known to authorities.
