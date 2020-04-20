Three Philly restaurants serving healthcare heroes

One of the most uplifting parts of the COVID-19 crisis is how many people are finding ways to help out their fellow human beings.The Sixers' Milton Shake teamed up with HipCityVeg to donate $5,000 for lunch bags filled with his favorite vegan fast food items to donate to medical workers. Within two days, fans had doubled the donation.Dig Philly, a New York-based, vegetable-focused restaurant that opened in Rittenhouse Square in early January started a bowl for bowl program, donating a bowl for every bowl bought. But the need from hospitals and homeless shelters grew so quickly, the restaurant launched Dig Feeds, inviting customers to contribute as well.And at Performance Meal Prep, a $10 donation buys a meal for a healthcare worker on the front line, and the home delivery company is matching every donation, providing two meals for every $10 donated.214 S 40th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104267) 244-4342To donate a meal, people may text "GIVEDIG" to 80519. Those in need of meals can text "DIG FEEDS" to 80519.1616 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-344-8440