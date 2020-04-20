Community & Events

Three Philly restaurants serving healthcare heroes

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
One of the most uplifting parts of the COVID-19 crisis is how many people are finding ways to help out their fellow human beings.

The Sixers' Milton Shake teamed up with HipCityVeg to donate $5,000 for lunch bags filled with his favorite vegan fast food items to donate to medical workers. Within two days, fans had doubled the donation.

Dig Philly, a New York-based, vegetable-focused restaurant that opened in Rittenhouse Square in early January started a bowl for bowl program, donating a bowl for every bowl bought. But the need from hospitals and homeless shelters grew so quickly, the restaurant launched Dig Feeds, inviting customers to contribute as well.

And at Performance Meal Prep, a $10 donation buys a meal for a healthcare worker on the front line, and the home delivery company is matching every donation, providing two meals for every $10 donated.


HipCityVeg | Give Shake an Assist | Venmo Donations | Locations |Menu
open for pickup and free home delivery
214 S 40th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
267) 244-4342

Dig Philly | Dig Feeds Online Donations
To donate a meal, people may text "GIVEDIG" to 80519. Those in need of meals can text "DIG FEEDS" to 80519.

open for pickup and delivery
1616 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-344-8440

Performance Meal Prep |To Donate to a Healthcare Hero
