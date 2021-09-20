Philadelphia woman brings health, fitness to low-income neighbors

Benzii Diaz is the founder of "Bodied Mealz on Wheelz", a food delivery service for low-income communities with dietary restrictions.
The 25-year-old is a child trafficking survivor and says she found healing through being good to her body.
"My program is not just fitness," Diaz says, "it's my healing. It's my trauma all within it, and it's who I am. That's what I showcase to my clients because they may be going through so much more than just wanting to get in shape. They could be going through their own mental struggles as well. And like myself, who found healing through being good to my body, that's what I want to promote."
"Bodied Mealz on Wheelz" combines personal training with a food delivery business strictly catered to a gluten-free, vegan or food allergy-driven diet.
Diaz knows that access to good, fresh food can be both hard and unaffordable.
"I do find within my community, they're actually more apt to want to change their diet, they just don't have the funds or the means of transportation or the time to do so," Diaz says. "So that's where I came in and said, 'I will just be there for you.'"
Diaz keeps costs down by buying in bulk and partnering with local gardeners, offering cold-pressed juices, meal prep and groceries.
She hosts free workout classes every Saturday in Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood.
Diaz is now trying to raise money to buy her own van for deliveries and visits, all to keep spreading her 'health is wealth' philosophy.