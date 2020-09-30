6abc's Town Hall - The State of the Latino Community

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are Philly Proud to continue celebrating Hispanic Heritage month 2020.
Join anchor Walter Perez and a distinguished, multi-generational panel of local Hispanic leaders for 6abc's State of the Latino Community.
Topics covered during this hour-long conversation will include COVID-19's effect on the community, Voting & voter mobilization in the Latino community, the Census, the current social justice movement around police brutality/protests, Effects of gun violence in our local communities and the generational debate on Latin vs. LatinX.
We will also find out more about our 2020 6abc Philly Proud Community Leader honoree - Nilda Ruiz- President & CEO, APM - Associación Puertorriquenos en Marcha and their 50th anniversary of serving the community.
Panel:
Nilda Ruiz - President & CEO, APM - Associación Puertorriquenos en Marcha
Ricardo Hurtado - President & CEO, Hispanic Media, Publisher of El Sol Newspaper
Joanna Otero-Cruz - Deputy Managing Director for Community Services, City of Philadelphia
Judge Nelson Diaz - Lawyer, Author
Yocasta Lora - AARP, Associate State Director of Advocacy & Community Outreach, Co-founder of Dominicanos of the Delaware Valley
Dr. Adrian Rivera Reyes - Commissioner for the Pennsylvania Governor's Advisory Commission for Latino Affairs
