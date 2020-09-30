6abc's Town Hall - The State of the Latino Community

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are Philly Proud to continue celebrating Hispanic Heritage month 2020.Join anchor Walter Perez and a distinguished, multi-generational panel of local Hispanic leaders for 6abc'sTopics covered during this hour-long conversation will include COVID-19's effect on the community, Voting & voter mobilization in the Latino community, the Census, the current social justice movement around police brutality/protests, Effects of gun violence in our local communities and the generational debate on Latin vs. LatinX.We will also find out more about our 2020 6abc Philly Proud Community Leader honoree - Nilda Ruiz- President & CEO, APM - Associación Puertorriquenos en Marcha and their 50th anniversary of serving the community.- President & CEO, APM - Associación Puertorriquenos en Marcha- President & CEO, Hispanic Media, Publisher of El Sol Newspaper- Deputy Managing Director for Community Services, City of Philadelphia- Lawyer, Author- AARP, Associate State Director of Advocacy & Community Outreach, Co-founder of Dominicanos of the Delaware Valley- Commissioner for the Pennsylvania Governor's Advisory Commission for Latino Affairs