NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a driver who crashed into a home in North Whitehall Township and fled the scene.

The pick-up truck crashed into the side of a home on the 3700 block of Maple Street at around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say the driver got out of the vehicle and fled from the scene.

Thankfully, no one was injured.