New video shows suspect wanted in hit-and-run that left hospital worker critically injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released new surveillance video on Wednesday that shows the suspect wanted in a hit-and-run crash that left a hospital worker in critical condition.
Police said they are still looking for the suspect and vehicle involved in the crash at N. Broad Street and Susquehanna Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Friday.
The victim, who has been identified by her mother as Hayley Worrell, was thrown through the air, leaving her with a fractured skull, hip, and other severe injuries. The driver never stopped.
The new video shows a man pulling over after the crash and checking out his car for damage. Police did not say where the car pulled over.
Police said they are looking for a 30 to 50-year-old man with a bald spot on the top of his head. He was seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with writing on the front and back.
They believe the car involved is a dark gray 2019 to 2024 Nissan Altima or 2020 to 2024 Nissan Sentra. The car would possibly have damage to the passenger-side headlight or bumper, dents on the hood and damage to the windshield.
Coleen Worrell says her daughter is a Cooper University Hospital employee and lives along Broad Street, not far from where the hit-and-run happened.
Police are asking for anyone who recognizes the car to call them.
Hayley's mother said she is in extremely critical condition with a severe brain injury at Temple University Hospital.
