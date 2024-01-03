New video shows suspect wanted in hit-and-run that left hospital worker critically injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released new surveillance video on Wednesday that shows the suspect wanted in a hit-and-run crash that left a hospital worker in critical condition.

Police said they are still looking for the suspect and vehicle involved in the crash at N. Broad Street and Susquehanna Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

The victim, who has been identified by her mother as Hayley Worrell, was thrown through the air, leaving her with a fractured skull, hip, and other severe injuries. The driver never stopped.

The new video shows a man pulling over after the crash and checking out his car for damage. Police did not say where the car pulled over.

Police said they are looking for a 30 to 50-year-old man with a bald spot on the top of his head. He was seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with writing on the front and back.

They believe the car involved is a dark gray 2019 to 2024 Nissan Altima or 2020 to 2024 Nissan Sentra. The car would possibly have damage to the passenger-side headlight or bumper, dents on the hood and damage to the windshield.

Coleen Worrell says her daughter is a Cooper University Hospital employee and lives along Broad Street, not far from where the hit-and-run happened.

Police are looking for a gray Nissan with a sunroof that was involved in a hit-and-run in Philadelphia. The front driver-side wheel is black and the others are silver.

Police are asking for anyone who recognizes the car to call them.

Hayley's mother said she is in extremely critical condition with a severe brain injury at Temple University Hospital.

