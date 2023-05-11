Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed mother, injured child near City Hall

A mother and her 8-year-old child are fighting for their lives after a hit-and-run driver struck them just north of Philadelphia's City Hall on Tuesday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has been arrested and charged in a hit-and-run near City Hall that killed a mother and injured her 8-year-old daughter.

Dominique Murphy, 37, is charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Homicide by Vehicle, Aggravated Assault by Vehicle and other related crimes.

Dominique Murphy

Police said the two victims were struck at Broad and Arch streets just after 10 p.m. Tuesday when a dark grey Jeep was being followed by police.

The 38-year-old woman was taken to Jefferson Hospital with "severe head trauma," but Philadelphia police said she passed away at 1:23 p.m. Wednesday.

The 8-year-old child, who suffered internal injuries and head trauma, was taken to CHOP where she was placed in the ICU.

The two other children, who are 10 and 11 years old, were not injured and are in the care of social workers, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.