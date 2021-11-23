hit and run

South Philadelphia father demands justice after son killed in hit-and-run

Police are looking for a white or light gray 2004 to 2008 Acura TL with a sunroof and damage to the right rear bumper.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Father demands justice after son was killed in Philly hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A South Philadelphia father is begging the driver of a car responsible for killing his son to come forward.

"Jamal, we love you. That's all I want to say," said Shabazz Simmons.

Simmons has been in mourning since his son, 31-year-old Jamal Jackson, was killed in a hit-and-run early Monday morning at the intersection of E Street and Allegheny Avenue.

A South Philadelphia father is begging the driver of a car responsible for killing his son to come forward.



"It's a hurtful feeling that we have to go through," Simmons said.

His father says his son was in the neighborhood visiting his mother.

Police are looking for a white or light gray 2004 to 2008 Acura TL with a sunroof and damage to the right rear bumper.



Philadelphia police released this photo of a car they believe is a white or light gray 2004 to 2008 Acura TL with a sunroof and damage to the right rear bumper that left the scene.

The family said adding insult to injury is the apparent disregard for their loved one's suffering.

According to police, Jamal Jackson was dragged about a block and a half.

His family said Jackson leaves behind a 12-year-old daughter. He worked construction to provide for his family.

His father says his son was known for his sense of humor and larger-than-life smile.

"Just turn yourself in. That's all I want to say. I love my son. The family loves him, his brothers love him, everybody loves him," Simmons said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiahit and runman killedinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
'Mama, are you OK?' In Waukesha, minutes of terror recounted
5 dead, 6 children hurt in Wisconsin Christmas parade crash
What we know about Waukesha Christmas parade victims
Wisconsin Christmas parade survivor describes 'screams and chaos'
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
Here's why you should get your Christmas tree early this year
More TOP STORIES News