South Philadelphia father demands justice after son killed in hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A South Philadelphia father is begging the driver of a car responsible for killing his son to come forward."Jamal, we love you. That's all I want to say," said Shabazz Simmons.Simmons has been in mourning since his son, 31-year-old Jamal Jackson, was killed in a hit-and-run early Monday morning at the intersection of E Street and Allegheny Avenue."It's a hurtful feeling that we have to go through," Simmons said.His father says his son was in the neighborhood visiting his mother.Philadelphia police released this photo of a car they believe is a white or light gray 2004 to 2008 Acura TL with a sunroof and damage to the right rear bumper that left the scene.The family said adding insult to injury is the apparent disregard for their loved one's suffering.According to police, Jamal Jackson was dragged about a block and a half.His family said Jackson leaves behind a 12-year-old daughter. He worked construction to provide for his family.His father says his son was known for his sense of humor and larger-than-life smile."Just turn yourself in. That's all I want to say. I love my son. The family loves him, his brothers love him, everybody loves him," Simmons said.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.