2 young children, man injured in West Philadelphia hit-and-run; driver sought

Authorities said the driver of the truck ran from the scene. When police arrived, the truck was empty.

Raw video: Two young children and a man were injured Friday afternoon in a hit-and-run crash in West Philadelphia, police said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a driver who ran from his pickup truck after striking three people, including two children in West Philadelphia.

According to police, the crash happened just after 12 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 55th and Vine streets.

Police said a 5-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital and then air-lifted to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where she was placed in critical condition.

A 3-year-old girl was also taken to an area hospital and then transferred to CHOP via ambulance. She was placed in stable condition, police said.

A 43-year-old man also sustained injuries in the crash. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.

Police found the striking vehicle in the 5300 block of Race Street. When police arrived, the truck was empty.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police.