The Santa Express brings holiday cheer with a festive train trip

This festive train ride has been a holiday tradition for over two decades.

RICHLAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- This train in New Jersey has had Santa Claus greeting guests for 28 seasons!

The Santa Express brings holiday cheer to families in Cape May County and Atlantic County, many of whom call it a tradition.

"The most exciting thing about being in train service here at Seashore Lines is the reaction from children and customers we get, they see that there's a real train pulling up," said conductor Alexander Chmelowitz.

During the trip, they present live music, snacks, hot chocolate, and of course, a visit from Santa Claus.

Some families have made it a tradition, and some who experienced their first trip are looking forward to returning next year.

"I think we're gonna make it a tradition. It was fantastic, even from the lining up to getting on the train," said passenger Annie D'Agostino.

Santa Claus makes an appearance on the train, spreading the importance of togetherness during the season.

"There's no better time of the year to take time and spend it with your family, and be together, and just be one," he said.

While The Santa Express runs until December 23rd, the Cape May Seashore Lines are active throughout the year.

For more information, check out their website.