Magic Mailbox: The Richmond woman spreading holiday cheer

Santa Claus symbolizes the spirit of giving and joy during the holidays. Keeping that magic alive for children is Mandy Hood's Christmas wish.

RICHMOND, Texas -- For Mandy Hood, the holiday spirit is magic. She loves to keep the spirit going by bringing that magic to families' homes.

Mandy's Christmas wish is, "Everyone who wants to believe in Santa Claus, let's keep that spirit going for the kids."

Mandy put a Santa's red mailbox in her Pecan Grove yard three years ago. She put a notice in the neighborhood newsletter to inform area children to put their holiday wish lists in the mailbox.

Mandy would make sure they made it to Santa, "Once we get the letter, we read them, write a return letter, and go out and search for the gift they want. We deliver it, knock the door, and run."

Keeping the Holiday Spirit alive and giving back is important to Mandy, "I wasn't always as fortunate in life as I am now. To be able to help those who may be missing something during the holidays is important; sometimes it may be just that one thing."

Mandy plans to start Continental Kids, a 501c non-profit, to ensure her Christmas wish can reach more Houston area kids.

"I just hope all the kids believe it's Santa. I want them to keep believing and being kids," Hood said.