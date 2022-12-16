Holiday shopping, programming at Phila. Museum of Art, Weitzman, AAMP

We've rounded up some of the best museums to go shopping for the arts and culture lover on your list this holiday season.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Museum of Art has dozens of exhibitions on display, including the exclusive "Matisse in the 1930s."

You can browse through more than 140 works spread across seven galleries before shopping at the special exhibition store, filled with gifts inspired by Henri Matisse and his art.

"We have everything from vintage handbags to food that's imported from France to an assortment of books about Matisse," says Christine Kostyrka, Director of Retail at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

"Matisse in the 1930s" runs through January 29.

The museum has three other shops filled with great gifts you can check off your list.

The main store has everything form postcards and posters, to books and a popular pencil bar with art supplies from around the world.

The American store, which is located next to the American galleries, has quilted and repurposed items, along with ceramics and tinware.

The design store is perfect for lovers of all kinds of modern design.

The shops at the museum support nearly 100 local makers.

You can also browse more than 4,000 items at the Philadelphia Museum of Art's online store.

---------

The Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History is stocked with Hanukkah gifts and decor.

"We have all the essentials like menorahs, dreidels, host and hostess gifts for Hanukkah parties, and greeting cards," says Kristen Kreider, Managing Director at the Weitzman.

Many of the items are curated from local and Israeli makers.

There are some items with Philadelphia connections, including designs of the LOVE sculpture in Hebrew characters, and an entire product line that celebrates the 16-foot OY/YO sculpture that stands in front of the museum.

100% of the store's proceeds support the museum's mission of preserving and celebrating Jewish history in America.

"There's so much here that you don't have to be Jewish to appreciate," says Kreider.

The Weitzman's biggest day of the year is actually Christmas Day.

It's a day full of programming, music, and movies designed to welcome people of all different backgrounds.

"Buddhists and Muslims, and people who don't celebrate any religion, or Christians who want to get out of the house," says Kreider.

---------

The African American Museum in Philadelphia has a full slate of Kwanzaa programming planned.

"It is us enjoying our African descent. A re-claiming of our ancestry and being proud in who we are, where we came from, and what we created," says Morgan Lloyd, Programming Coordinator at AAMP.

The seven-day celebration runs from December 26th through January 1st with panel talks, drum circles, and a night market.

The museum's gift shop is a showcase of Black excellence, featuring items of historical figures such as Octavius Catto, Harriet Tubman, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

There are also items with traditional African prints, including purses and fans.

The museum's "Vision & Spirit" exhibition is a must-see, highlighting the creative spirit of African American artists.

"Vision & Spirit" runs through February 19.

Philadelphia Museum of Art | Facebook | Instagram

2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130

215-763-8100

Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History | Facebook | Instagram

101 S. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-923-3811

African American Museum in Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram

701 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-574-0380