Last call for last-minute gifts, holiday light shows and fun around Philadelphia

Philly Holiday Hangouts: Ants Pants, Bar Lesieur, 48 Record Bar

For nearly two decades, Ants Pants Cafe has been a humble hot spot for breakfast and lunch.

The pancakes are the top seller but there are lots of other popular plates like bacon, egg, and cheese stuffed Brioche French toast, veggie hash, the maple bacon sandwich and the pork roll.

Ants Pants was started by two best friends as an Australian-themed cafe. Though the menu has evolved, you'll still find that Aussie influence in the drinks.

The flat white is a favorite. Think latte with equal parts espresso and steamed milk.

The Australian iced coffee is like a milkshake with espresso.

As for the name? Ant's pants is an Australian term for the best; the cat's pajamas, the bee's knees, the ant's pants.

Ants Pants Cafe | Facebook | Instagram

2212 South Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19146

215-875-8002

For dinner dates, Bar Lesieur is the newest offering of the Schulson Collective.

It's a modern French restaurant that showcases classic French technique.

Seasonal appetizers include tuna crudo, mushroom carpaccio and bay scallops with a duxelle, a classic French preparation of mushroom and shallot. The Scottish salmon is hickory 'smoked' table side.

The meals are made to be paired with cocktails.

The Santé Spritz has vodka and lillet rosé, grapefruit soda and champagne.

The burlesque martini is made with citrus vodka and raspberry simple syrup and topped with champagne and a candied raspberry.

The desserts are simple but decadent with options like the Pear Bourdaloue and a Citrus tart with grapefruit pieces on top and drops of herbal liqueur on the side.

Tis the season to overindulge and imbibe.

Bar Lesieur | Instagram

1523 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

215-330-2732

Lovers of cocktails and vinyl should check out the new 48 Record Bar, a tiny, intimate listening room that sits atop the legendary Sassafras cocktail bar in Old City.

There are 16 cocktails made for sipping.

The Industry Negroni "packs a punch."

The Red Ink is a mix of vanilla and citrus vodka and aged rum finished with a cascade of cherry that is just as much for the show, and a classic, rum-based Hemingway Daiquiri.

48 Record Bar has a menu of comfort snacks to match the drinks with dishes like deviled eggs, butternut squash flatbread with caramelized onions, burrata cheese and arugula and an old dish called Welsh Rarebit.

It's like a toasted cheese bread but here they top it with a poached egg.

The food and drinks are served in a music library filled with hundreds of albums so you can come in, relax and decompress while you catch up with friends and loved ones.

48 Record Bar | Instagram

48 S 2nd Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106

215-925-2317

Open Wednesdays-Sundays, 6 p.m.-2 a.m.

Yuletide at Devon, Rothman Rink & Cabin, on tap for holiday fun

With the holiday season in full swing, there is no shortage of things to do in the area.

On the Main Line, Yuletide at Devon is a winter wonderland set up on the Devon Horse Show Grounds.

The first-year festival features live music, food, shopping, and amusements in an all-outdoor setting through New Year's Eve.

The Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink & Cabin has been a staple on the west side of City Hall for almost a decade.

The rink has skate rentals available, and the cabin has a variety of food and drinks for all ages, including cocktails you can carry in a wearable pouch.

The rink is open daily through Feb. 25, 2024.

Peddler's Village is a decades-long draw in Bucks County.

The sprawling property is known for its shopping, but also features restaurants, entertainment, holiday events, and more - and is open year-round.

Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink & Cabin | Facebook | Instagram

1 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

open daily from 11:00 am

Peddler's Village | Facebook | Instagram

100 Peddler's Village, Lahaska, PA 18931

open daily until 9:00 pm, 7:00 pm on Sundays

Yuletide at Devon | Facebook | Instagram

23 Dorset Road, Devon, PA 19333

closed Monday-Tuesday

Visit the Holiday Light Shows around Philadelphia region

Celebrate the holidays this season by attending a holiday light show with your loved ones.

Across the city and region, there are millions of twinkling lights.

You have the option to stroll through the lights or enjoy a drive-through light show with holiday music.

There is plenty of activities and festive drinks to enjoy the show!

With plenty to do, bring your family, friends, and your dogs for a magical evening.

Tinseltown |Instagram| Facebook

Winter In Franklin Square/|Instagram|Facebook

Philadelphia Zoo| Instagram|Facebook

Glow|Instagram|Facebook

Shady Brook Farm|Instagram|Facebook

Longwood Gardens| Instagram|Facebook

Visit Chester County's merry main streets, sweets and more

The town center of Chester County's Brandywine Valley explodes with vibrancy during the holidays and offers a trail of sweet treats.

From parades to chocolate shops, the towns of Kennett Square, Phoenixville, and West Chester are loaded with attractions and shops during the holiday season and year-round.

From the old-fashioned candy shop of Mrs. Robinson's in Kennett, to the gourmet chocolate shop of Bridge Street Chocolates in Phoenixville, sweets are everywhere.

In West Chester, Kilwin's carries everything from fudge and candy apples to ice cream, and MoJo's Pop Co. makes unique toffee-tossed popcorn and candy treats.

For a festive brewery in town, The Sterling Pig regularly wins prizes for their holiday decorations.

Chester County Tourism | Facebook | Instagram

Mrs. Robinson's Tea Shop | Facebook | Instagram

129 E. State Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348

484-732-8140

The Colonial Theatre | Facebook | Instagram

227 Bridge Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460

610-917-1228

Bridge Street Chocolates | Facebook | Instagram

175 Bridge Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460

610-935-8100

Kilwin's West Chester | Facebook | Instagram

1 North Church Street, West Chester, PA 19380

610-255-2255

MoJo's Pop Co. at West Chester's Artisan Exchange | Facebook

208 Carter Drive, #13B, West Chester, PA 19382

The Sterling Pig - West Chester

113 W. Market Street, West Chester, PA 19382

484-999-8026

Get in the holiday spirit cruising with the Spirit of Philadelphia

Spirit of Philadelphia has been a Delaware River destination for four decades.

For the holidays they offer brunch and dinner cruises featuring festive décor, Santa Claus and the unbeatable views of the Philadelphia skyline only found cruising on the Delaware.

Each cruise comes with a buffet meal, live music, dancing and all the amenities the ship has to offer inside and out.

Along the way travelers can get a little history about the city from the captain as they travel about three miles round trip along the river.

City Cruises Philadelphia also offers a smaller yacht, the Rendezvous, which provides a more intimate experience.

Both are ideal for the holidays and an amazing experience for New Year's Eve fireworks.

City Cruises Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram

401 South Christopher Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Last-minute Stocking Stuffers

Looking for that last-minute gift?

We rounded up six stops that can help fill anyone's stocking.

It's a list of gift ideas for every occasion and lovers of many different things.

At Dalvey & Co., you can shop local makers with gift ideas ranging from foodie-friendly to pet lovers.

Salt & Vinegar is a collection of woman-owned, minority-owned and immigrant-owned makers spreading culture through mostly nutritious locally made food.

Party with a purpose at this year's Philadelphia Auto Show Black Tie Tailgate Gala with proceeds benefitting CHOP's nurses.

You can upgrade the tailgate with the official spirits of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Plus, find a gem at Wheelhouse where sports cards and memorabilia fill the walls.

Or try the brand new Rocky Shop for something that is truly Philadelphia.

Dalvey & Co. | Facebook | Instagram

134 North Wayne Avenue, Suite 101, Wayne, PA 19087

Salt & Vinegar | Facebook | Instagram

Pop Up Shop at Dilworth Park Cafe - 1400 Market Street (15th & JFK Blvd), Philadelphia, PA

Italian Market - 905 Christian Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Philadelphia Auto Show | Facebook | Instagram

Black Tie Tailgate Gala January 12, 2024

Auto Show Runs January 13-21, 2024

Pennsylvania Convention Center

BOTLD Bird Gang Spirits | Facebook | Instagram

BOTLD - Rittenhouse - 119 South 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

BOTLD - Midtown - 117 South 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

BOTLD - King of Prussia - 190 Town Center Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406

Wheelhouse | Facebook | Instagram

106 East Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087

Rocky Shop | Facebook | Instagram

At Philadelphia Art Museum - 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Cirque Dreams Holidaze comes to Philly

The last week of the year will be filled with whimsical humor and acrobatics as Cirque brings its Dream Holidaze show to the Kimmel Center.

The performance begind December 26 and runs through the 31st.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze | Tickets

Kimmel Cultural Campus' Miller Theatre

250 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102