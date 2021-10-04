Arts & Entertainment

Hollywood union workers voting whether to authorize strike

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Hollywood union voting whether to authorize strike

LOS ANGELES -- Workers in the television and film industry are voting Sunday whether to authorize a strike that could shut down productions nationwide.

The International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees represents some 52,000 "below the line" workers who could go on strike if an agreement is not reached with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

The union is voting Sunday until 9 p.m. with results expected to be announced Monday. Analysts expect the workers to vote in favor of authorizing a strike.

A vote in favor does not necessarily mean a strike would happen. It authorizes union leadership to call a strike if negotiations fail.

Adequate rest breaks, low wages and earnings from streaming projects are among the issues.

The talks involve 13 local Hollywood unions that include workers such as costumers, grips, script supervisors, technicians and other positions.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeleslos angeles countyunion contracthollywoodstrikelabor unions
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police investigating after unruly crowd gathers outside City Hall
Vigil held for security guard gunned down while on duty
Chiefs defeat Eagles 42-30; Andy Reid earns 100th career win
Pa. man accused of murdering, assaulting coworkers in Florida
New video shows moment Spirit passengers had to evacuate plane
Jury selection begins in bribery trial of union boss, city councilman
AccuWeather: Plenty Of Clouds, Showers Early This Week
Show More
3 armed men steal $12,000 in Philly home invasion: Police
10 hospitalized after hazmat incident in Deptford
Hospital workers to get personal panic buttons amid spike in assaults
Man accused of attacking pregnant woman now in custody
Chiefs fan donates kidney to Eagles fan
More TOP STORIES News