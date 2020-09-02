Holy Family University closes Philadelphia campus on Wednesday due to possible COVID-19 exposure

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Holy Family University Northeast Philadelphia Main Campus announced it will be closed on Wednesday due to possible exposure to COVID-19.
According to school officials, all classes will be held remotely.
Faculty and staff should also plan to work from home, the school said.
Officials say the Newtown Campus will remain open, and students can remain in residence halls.
