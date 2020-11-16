Watch, guns reported stolen in home invasion robbery in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a home invasion robbery in Northeast Philadelphia Monday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Raymond Road near Keswick Road.

Investigators said a person who lived inside an apartment at that location called 911 to report a home invasion.

They said someone entered the apartment and made off with a Rolex watch and 5 guns.

Police said the suspect ran from the scene. Officers are searching for a man who was reported to be wearing all black at the time of the incident.

There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
