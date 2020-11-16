PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a home invasion robbery in Northeast Philadelphia Monday morning.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Raymond Road near Keswick Road.
Investigators said a person who lived inside an apartment at that location called 911 to report a home invasion.
They said someone entered the apartment and made off with a Rolex watch and 5 guns.
Police said the suspect ran from the scene. Officers are searching for a man who was reported to be wearing all black at the time of the incident.
There were no injuries reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
Watch, guns reported stolen in home invasion robbery in Northeast Philadelphia, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News