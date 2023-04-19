Homeowner shoots suspects during attempted home invasion in Delaware, 1 killed

Police in New Castle County, Delaware say two suspects were shot by a homeowner during an attempted home invasion.

Police say the homeowner was also shot and wounded during the gunfire.

GLASGOW, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in New Castle County, Delaware say two suspects were shot by a homeowner during an attempted home invasion.

One of the suspects was killed.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Clipper Court in Glasgow.

Investigators say three suspects tried to break into the home.

They say one of the suspects knew the victim.

Police say the homeowner was also shot. He and one of the suspects were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect who was shot and killed has not been identified.