WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Homeowner shoots suspects during attempted home invasion in Delaware, 1 killed

Police say the homeowner was also shot and wounded during the gunfire.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, April 19, 2023 6:59PM
Homeowner shoots suspects during attempted home invasion, 1 killed
EMBED <>More Videos

Police in New Castle County, Delaware say two suspects were shot by a homeowner during an attempted home invasion.

GLASGOW, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in New Castle County, Delaware say two suspects were shot by a homeowner during an attempted home invasion.

One of the suspects was killed.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Clipper Court in Glasgow.

Investigators say three suspects tried to break into the home.

They say one of the suspects knew the victim.

Police say the homeowner was also shot. He and one of the suspects were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect who was shot and killed has not been identified.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW