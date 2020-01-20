Woman and 3 children rescued from roof of burning home in Chester

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A woman and three children were rescued from the roof of a burning home in Chester Saturday night.It happened just after 11 p.m. on the 1200 block of Honan Street.Firefighters were called to a fire in a middle-of-the-row home.Neighbors nearby reported hearing screams and saw smoke pouring from the house.Chester City police officers climbed to the roof and rescued four people. The four were taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center and treated for smoke inhalation.Firefighters brought the blaze under control around 11:45 p.m.The family dog reportedly perished in the blaze.