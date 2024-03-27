Philadelphia police launch 'Operation Wheel Lock' to help Kia, Hyundai owners

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are giving away wheel locks to Kia and Hyundai owners in the city.

"All of our cars are Kias," said Deborah Brady of South Philadelphia. "My daughter, my grandson, ours. Everybody's is a Kia."

She hopes the free wheel lock from police will make them less of a target to car thieves.

"At least deter it. You can't stop a thief, but you can slow 'em down," she said.

It's part of Operation Wheel Lock, which launches Wednesday.

"What we're doing is, we're giving away wheel locks to Kia and Hyundai owners to thwart the recent rise in car thefts that we're having in the city," said Capt. Lawrence Nuble of the 19th District.

Philadelphia police are giving them to Kia and Hyundai owners who have those vehicles, years 2012-2022. Police say these particular cars are targeted by thieves because they can be stolen without a key.

"It was a TikTok challenge involving Kia and Hyundais where offenders used a car charger to start the vehicle," said Nuble.

Data from Philadelphia police shows an increase in thefts since 2021, and a massive jump from 2021 to 2023.

In all of 2023, Kia's and Hyundais made up 61% of all car thefts in the city.

So far this year, that number is trending down at 37%.

Police say not only are these a physical deterrent, but the visual can make a potential thief look elsewhere.

"They lock in the steering wheel. Similar to the club that was out in the early 80's. We're hoping it can slow car thieves up and act as a deterrent," said Nuble. "As the car thieves walk down the street they'll see that apparatus there and they'll just walk past that vehicle."

Car owners have to provide driver's license, registration and proof of insurance to get their locks. You must be a Philadelphia resident.

Officials say the locks are available 24/7 until supplies run out.