Philly councilmember among group calling for recall of Kia, Hyundais due to alarming theft rate

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia City Councilmember Kendra Brooks has joined a group of elected leaders from around the country, demanding a federal recall of Kia and Hyundai vehicles over the alarming theft rate nationwide.

"A stolen car can mean the difference between keeping a job and losing a job. And Philadelphia car theft is skyrocketing and Kia and Hyundais account for more than 60% of the problem. And working families should not be the ones bearing the burden for mistakes made by manufacturers of these cars," Brooks said during a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

The Councilmembers Against Car Thefts (CACTs) say these crimes are putting a burden on local law enforcement. They add that the Kia and Hyundai software upgrades and wheel locks that were offered last year were welcome but were insufficient.

According to police records, over the past week, at least 35 Hyundais and Kias were stolen across the city. Police say the criminals learned how to start the cars on TikTok.

"Hyundai is committed to continuing our efforts in completing the software upgrade for all affected vehicles in the most effective manner possible. We are communicating with NHTSA on our many actions to assist our customers," said Hyundai in a statement.

Authorities say thieves have been able to use a USB cable to start certain Hyundais and Kias, which gained national attention on the social media platform TikTok.

Hyundai says it is taking "comprehensive action to assist our customers," including the following:

Made engine immobilizers standard on all vehicles produced as of November 2021.

Developed a software upgrade to equip these vehicles with an "ignition kill" feature designed to prevent the popularized method of theft.

Rolled out the free anti-theft software upgrade to all of the nearly 4 million vehicles involved - two months ahead of the original schedule - through a service campaign to affected customers who own or lease model year 2011-2022 vehicles.

Launched a dedicated website HyundaiAntiTheft.com, toll-free number (888) 498-0390 and digital advertising to generate awareness of the software upgrade, help customers determine their eligibility, and schedule an appointment at their local Hyundai dealership.

Initiated a program to reimburse affected customers for their purchase of steering wheel locks, including for a smaller group of 2011-2022 model year vehicles that cannot accommodate the software upgrade.

Established a program to provide free steering wheel locks to law enforcement agencies across the country for distribution to local residents who own or lease the affected vehicles.

Collaborated with AAA insurers on a program to offer insurance options for affected owners and lessees. As part of this collaboration, AAA insurers will issue new and renewal policies for eligible affected Hyundai customers. The program will be available in all states with the exception of those states where AAA does not offer insurance. (e.g., Alaska, , Massachusetts, Washington).