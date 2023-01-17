WATCH LIVE

Horse spotted waiting patiently in car at Australia drive-thru for McDonald's ice cream

The driver said the horse's name is Rocco.

6abc Digital Staff
Tuesday, January 17, 2023 1:49PM
NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia (WPVI) -- Sometimes you just want McDonald's ice cream and sometimes you're a horse.

That was the case for one tiny horse in Australia.

The horse was spotted in the drive-thru at a McDonald's in New South Wales.

Video taken by human drive-thru customer Donna Bevan showed the horse waiting patiently in the backseat of another car.

She posted the video to TikTok last week.

Bevan told Storyful she first thought the animal was a "huge white dog" until she looked again.

The driver of the other vehicle told Bevan the horse's name is Rocco.

"He's excited for his ice cream!" the driver shouted.

Bevan called seeing a horse waiting in a car for McDonald's soft serve an "unbelievable sight."

