Annual Devon Fall Classic returns with all-jumper equestrian event

Thursday marks the return of the Devon Fall Classic, featuring some of the nation's top show-jumping athletes.

Thursday marks the return of the Devon Fall Classic, featuring some of the nation's top show-jumping athletes.

Thursday marks the return of the Devon Fall Classic, featuring some of the nation's top show-jumping athletes.

Thursday marks the return of the Devon Fall Classic, featuring some of the nation's top show-jumping athletes.

DEVON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Devon Fall Classic returns Thursday, featuring some of the nation's top show-jumping athletes.

"It's over 200 rounds of show jumping. We have people from all over the country - a really mixed group," said Philip DeVita, show manager of the Devon Horse Show.

However, DeVita says this event if different from their spring show, as it is an all-jumper equestrian event.

"You start at a meter which is three-feet-three-inches," DeVita explained. "As the day goes on, the horses riders and jumps get more progressive and more difficult."

The event has something for the entire family -- from the midway fair, some shopping and, of course, food.

Feast Your Eyes Catering is based in Fishtown, but this is their first time bringing high-end concessions to the Devon Fall Classic.

"We have classics, like burgers and hot dogs, with a twist on our Philly hot dog. For dessert, we have our miniature Pennsylvania shoe fly pie, a nod to Pennsylvania classic," said Anthony Lehman, the owner Feast Your Eyes Catering.

Another vendor features leather goods and engraving on the spot. The entire process takes about two hours, and is done inside of their store.

"We are a full service engraving firm specializing in the engraving industry with our own line of engraving goods for horses, dog collars, bracelets and more," explained Olivia McDowell the Owner Remarkable Leather Goods.

Each round gets more intense leading up to the highly anticipated Grand Prix.

"It's a bond between you and the horse. You got to remember the course and getting you and the horse around safely, as fast as possible there's no other sport like it. It's super exciting to watch," said Harriette Overend, the Director of Marketing and Sponsorships.

You can purchase tickets online or in person at the show.