Horwitz Wasserman Holocaust Memorial Plaza in Philadelphia vandalized with swastika

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Homeland Security is investigating vandalism at a museum on the Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia on Sunday.

A swastika that measures two feet by two feet was found spray painted on the side of the Horwitz Wasserman Holocaust Memorial Plaza.

Action News spoke with the director of the Holocaust Remembrance Foundation about the troubling incident.

She was able to view security footage of the vandalism taking place.

"The incident happened overnight around 1:30 a.m.," said Eszter Kutas, director of the Holocaust Remembrance Foundation. "A single individual approached the site with spray paint in his hand and very quickly put a two-by-two swastika on our site. We are the oldest Holocaust memorial in the United States, so obviously this incident is very upsetting to us."

Action News also obtained the surveillance video of the vandal committing the crime.

Authorities are now hoping someone may recognize the suspect and will help identify him.

The Anti-Defamation League says it has seen an increase in antisemitism since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in October.

An investigation into the vandalism is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact authorities.