localish

Up, Up and Away: Soar across scenic Coachella Valley in a hot air balloon

EMBED <>More Videos

Up, Up and Away: Soar across the Coachella Valley

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. -- Known for its beautiful sunshine and entertainment, the Coachella Valley is giving travelers one more reason to escape.

Hot air ballooning showcases a spectacular show of Mother Earth's vast desert canvas from new heights.

"It's just a beautiful, beautiful flight," said Steve Wilkinson, co-owner and pilot of Fantasy Balloon Flights. "We can see the Salton Sea at the end of the valley and the windmills at the beginning."

As a commercial balloon pilot for more than 40 years with 6,700 flights under his belt, Wilkinson says every launch is a new experience.

"The winds change, the directions change, and your passengers change," he added.

Wilkinson takes pride in sharing his breathtaking views from above to countless first-time adventures.

"It feels like you're floating - like clouds," said Gladys Sim-Avergonzado, who experienced her very first hot air balloon ride.

"When you start to take off, you feel that - kind of like going up an elevator shaft," explained passenger Darrel Kammeyer.

"You're a human drone; that's the only way I can explain it," said passenger Susan Kammeyer.

Wilkinson says ballooning in the valley is like three-dimensioning sailing.

"You don't feel up, down, forward or back," he described. "It's quiet; it's peaceful."

To experience the best view of Palm Springs, Temecula, or Ventura, reserve your next aerial adventure fantasyballoonflight.com

Fantasy Balloon Flights

74181 Parosella St.
Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-568-0997 or (800) GO ABOVE
info@fantasyballoonflight.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cathedral cityriverside countykabcfun stuffoutdoor adventureslocalishballoongreat adventure
LOCALISH
Up, Up and Away: Soar across the Coachella Valley
This DJ with autism is inspiring others through his music
Digital eye strain: Why you may have it and what you can do about it
Mural honors music icon Jenni Rivera
TOP STORIES
Driver shoots attempted carjacker; police dealing with uptick in cases
What SCOTUS decision on vaccine mandate means for you
911 call released from medical helicopter crash in Drexel Hill
AccuWeather: Weekend Arctic Air, Winter Storm
Calls for action against Penn professor who made anti-Asian comments
Ron Jaworski's Eagles-Bucs Wild Card Preview | Sun @ 1 p.m.
Philly native tries to take down Amy Schneider on Jeopardy! tonight
Show More
Activists call for justice in shooting death of 8-year-old in Delco
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
New videos show backhoe driver's rampage before fatal police shooting
Local man turns internship with Tom Brady into career
Police: Shooting leaves man critical at SEPTA station in North Philly
More TOP STORIES News