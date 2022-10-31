Hotel West and Main is Conshohocken's spot for dining and happy hour

The Hotel West and Main is Conshohocken's first hotel in 22 years. But it is much more than a hotel.

But it is much more than a hotel. The bones of the space is a 148-year old firehouse on the historical registry that has been restored.

The original facade surrounds you in the hotel lobby and also on the 2nd-floor restaurant Hook and Ladder. The fine dining chophouse features a menu that includes appetizers such as bone marrow, beef ribs and a 42-ounce tomahawk steak.

The cocktail menu is inspired by the building's history with drinks named in honor of the fire company with titles like Slow Burn and Downtown Heat. The indoor/outdoor space has a two-sided bar, a heated patio and beautiful views of the courtyard.

1874 Social is the lobby bar with retractable firehouse doors that open into the yard and plenty of room to spread out.

The space is open as a cafe all day and a great happy hour stop after work.

Hotel West & Main | Facebook | Instagram

46 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428

Hook & Ladder | Facebook | Instagram

2nd Floor of Hotel West & Main

1874 Social | Facebook | Instagram

1st floor of Hotel West & Main