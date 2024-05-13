Ensemble Arts Philly Presents 'Message In A Bottle', May 14-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 'Message in a Bottle' is making its Philadelphia premiere at the Miller Theater.

"This is a very fun, dance-based show from British Hip Hop choreographer Kate Prince," says Frances Egler, Vice President of Theatrical Programming and Presentations for Ensemble Arts Philly.

"People are just wowed at what's happening on stage," says Lukas McFarlane, associate choreographer for 'Message In A Bottle.'

It features the music of 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist Sting.

"It is 100% a dance show," says McFarlane. "We're not singing on stage. It is all told through his voice."

"I was kind of blown away by it. The response for me was very emotional," says Sting.

The movement and the lyrics tell a poignant story.

"This is based around the idea of war-torn countries, refugees and displacement," says Kate Prince, director, choreographer and creator of 'Message In A Bottle.'

The show focuses on one family separated by war.

"It follows the story of three siblings as they become refugees," says McFarlane, who also plays the role of one of the siblings named Leto.

He says the family starts out with "love, support, safety," but it's all stripped away from them as refugees.

Choreographer Kate Prince features a number of different styles of dance.

"The dancing and the energy coming off the stage is palpable," says Sting.

McFarlane says audiences will see amazing breakdancing, along with Hip Hop styles like locking and popping. There are also some contemporary, technically driven styles included as well.

"The tricks and flips and agility and strength that some of these dancers have, it's extraordinary," says Prince.

You'll hear favorites like 'Roxanne,' 'Walking On The Moon' and 'Every Breath You Take.'

"It is really, really moving and each of these siblings has a completely different journey," says McFarlane.

Prince calls the production a very beautiful story about humanity and hope.

'Message In A Bottle' runs May 14-19 at the Miller Theater.

'Message In A Bottle' | Tickets