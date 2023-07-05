Monday marked Earth's hottest day on record: NOAA

The average global air temperature two meters above the earth's surface was 62.62 degrees, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The earth is hotter than it's ever been. At least, as far as we know.

Monday was this planet's hottest day ever since record-keeping began roughly 140 years ago.

The average global air temperature two meters above the earth's surface was 62.62 degrees, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

That high beat the previous record of 62.46 degrees that was reached both last July and in August of 2016.

Researchers think the heat is due to a combination of climate change and the 'El Nino' phenomenon.

El Nino is a naturally occurring weather pattern that can cause parts of North America to become warmer than usual.

CNN contributed to this report.