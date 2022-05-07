PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials are investigating after a home partially collapsed in Manayunk Saturday morning.
Firefighters are using cameras and listening devices to see if anyone is trapped after the rear of a house collapsed.
Crews responded to the unit block of Levering Street just after 6 a.m. Saturday.
Officials say it was too dangerous for firefighters to enter the home.
Officials say the home appears vacant but neighbors allege that there may have been squatters living inside the home.
L&I is on scene investigating. No word yet on the cause.
There is no word on the cause of the collapse at this time.
Officials investigating after a house collapsed in Manayunk
Firefighters are using cameras and listening devices to see if anyone is trapped after the rear of a house collapsed.
COLLAPSE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News