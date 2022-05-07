Officials investigating after a house collapsed in Manayunk

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials are investigating after a home partially collapsed in Manayunk Saturday morning.Firefighters are using cameras and listening devices to see if anyone is trapped after the rear of a house collapsed.Crews responded to the unit block of Levering Street just after 6 a.m. Saturday.Officials say it was too dangerous for firefighters to enter the home.Officials say the home appears vacant but neighbors allege that there may have been squatters living inside the home.L&I is on scene investigating. No word yet on the cause.There is no word on the cause of the collapse at this time.