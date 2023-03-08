One person dies after being trapped in Westampton, New Jersey house fire

One person died following a house fire in Westampton, New Jersey, according to New Jersey police.

Officials have not released the victim's identity.

WESTAMPTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person died after being trapped in a house fire in Westampton, New Jersey, according to police.

The flames broke out just before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning at a home on Whitlow Drive.

When crews arrived at the scene, smoke and fire were showing from the house. The fire department was able put out the blaze in 10 minutes, but officials said one person was trapped inside.

That person died as a result of injuries from the fire, according to police. The victim was the only person home when the flames erupted.

Police said that at this time, the fire appears to be accidental and not suspicious.