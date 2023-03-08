WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
fatal fire

One person dies after being trapped in Westampton, New Jersey house fire

Officials have not released the victim's identity.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, March 8, 2023 6:47PM
One person dies from being trapped in Westampton, New Jersey house fire
EMBED <>More Videos

One person died following a house fire in Westampton, New Jersey, according to New Jersey police.

WESTAMPTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person died after being trapped in a house fire in Westampton, New Jersey, according to police.

The flames broke out just before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning at a home on Whitlow Drive.

When crews arrived at the scene, smoke and fire were showing from the house. The fire department was able put out the blaze in 10 minutes, but officials said one person was trapped inside.

That person died as a result of injuries from the fire, according to police. The victim was the only person home when the flames erupted.

Officials have not released the victim's identity.

Police said that at this time, the fire appears to be accidental and not suspicious.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW