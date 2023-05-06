House of Hope project in Philadelphia aims to help children in need

It's full of endless possibilities, where kids can come to eat, be tutored, mentored, play sports, and have wifi access.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In a project that's been three years in the making, Zach and Julie Ertz are working to help kids in Philadelphia.

"We're excited about this place, it's gonna be a place that gives hope and joy. People can come, and have peace to learn," said Zach Ertz.

Once the doors open for good, the building will serve many purposes.

"We've explained it as a one-stop shop for kids," Julie Ertz said.

The newly restored, three-story stone home on the 1300 block of West Hunting Park Avenue is being called the House of Hope.

It's full of endless possibilities, where kids can come to eat, be tutored, mentored, play sports, and have wifi access.

Thanks to the Ertz Family Foundation, Grace & Peace Community fellowship, and several partnerships, this was all made possible.

"We're trying to get kids into a place where they feel loved and accepted, that's what this building is going to be," explained Lisa Ertz.

Although Zach and Julie Ertz aren't in Philadelphia full-time anymore, their hearts are. And a key driver behind this project is their faith.

"You can see the Bible verses all around this room and this building. That's what it's all about, that's the key part of Julie and I," explained Zach Ertz.

The House of Hope is almost complete, with the doors set to open to the community early this summer.

"Obviously we want to help as many kids as possible that's been the goal we set out. At the same time if we're able to impact at least one kid, we've achieved so much," said Zach Ertz.