The Mendocino Complex Fires, which are composed of the Ranch Fire and River Fire, will go down as the largest in California history.They've grown to a combined 302,086 acres. To put that in perspective, that's larger than the sprawling city of Los Angeles Before this year, the largest wildfire in state history was last year's Thomas Fire, which burned 281,893 acres.Another large fire that is still currently uncontained, the Carr Fire, is climbing the list at number 11. That fire has so far killed seven people.Firefighters say they are making progress but the threat is far from over.Here are the 10 largest fires in California history.Acres burned: 302,086Structures destroyed: 229Deaths: 2Acres burned: 281,893Structures destroyed: 1,063Deaths: 1Acres burned: 273,246Structures destroyed: 2,820Deaths: 15Acres burned: 271,911 in California (43,666 in Nevada)Structures destroyed: 0Deaths: 0Acres burned: 257,314Structures destroyed: 112Deaths: 0Acres burned: 240,207Structures destroyed: 1Deaths: 0Acres burned: 220,000Structures destroyed: 0Deaths: 0Acres burned: 197,990Structures destroyed: 1,650Deaths: 2Acres burned: 192,038Structures destroyed: 0Deaths: 2Acres burned: 177,866Structures destroyed: 0Deaths: 0