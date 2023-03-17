Howie Roseman working free-agency magic to keep Philadelphia Eagles a title contender

This year's team will be different. But it might be close enough to last year's version to make another run at the Super Bowl.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You knew there was no way the Eagles would be able to keep everyone.

They had 20 free agents.

Some who were looking to get paid - a lot.

By the looks of whom they kept and whom they chose to let walk, it seems Howie Roseman rewarded loyalty.

The three longest-tenured players -- Brandon Graham, Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox -- all got new contracts.

But Roseman was judicious with those three, who are well into their 30s. Howie only gave them one-year deals. Smart. At some point, production will begin to decline - although those three played well in 2022. Graham even had a career-year.

The Eagles chose to let two of their linebackers go. TJ Edwards is heading to Chicago and Kyzir White will be a Cardinal in 2023. If you've followed the Birds for the past decade, you know they don't put a high premium on the linebacker position. They also have second-year player, Nakobe Dean ready to step in and fill one of those spots.

They kept cornerbacks James Bradberry and Darius Slay, keeping one of the NFL's best secondaries intact.

How about running back?

Miles Sanders was allowed to leave the nest. In a contract year, Sanders had his best year with nearly 1,300 yards rushing and 11 TDs. He only had 9 career rushing TD heading into last season.

The Eagles did sign Rashaad Penny - a former first-round pick of the Seahawks. He costs about a sixth of what Sanders is getting from Carolina.

It's a low-risk, potentially high-reward move by the Eagles.

They also have Kenneth Gainwell who's coming into his own. Boston Scott is back. He's dependable. But we all know the Eagles running game centers around their quarterback, Jalen Hurts. And that's why a lot of these moves were made.

Howie needs some cap space to give Hurts the mega contract extension.

Will this team be different? Yes. But it might be close enough to last year's version to make another run at the Super Bowl.