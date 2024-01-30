5 men charged after Berks County undercover human trafficking investigation

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Five men are facing charges in Berks County, Pennsylvania after an undercover investigation into human trafficking.

The suspects range in age from 34 to 70.

Investigators said they posted ads on websites commonly used for sexual advertisements.

The suspects then allegedly responded, and agreed to meet young teens for sex in exchange for money.

Authorities said when the suspects showed up, they were arrested.

The men arrested were:

- Richard Keene, 70, who is charged with trafficking individual, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with minor, prostitution and related offenses, criminal use of a communication facility

- Darvin B. Eby, 52, who is charged with trafficking individual, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with minor, prostitution and related offenses, criminal use of a communication facility

- Adam Ismaili, 34, who is charged with trafficking individual, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with minor, prostitution and related offenses, criminal use of a communication facility

- James E. Moon, 67, who is charged with trafficking individual, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with minor, prostitution and related offenses, criminal use of a communication facility

- Percival R. Williams, 46, who is charged with promoted prostitution and related offenses, criminal use of a communication facility