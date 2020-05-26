Hundreds gather in streets of Philadelphia's Brewerytown section; many people seen without a mask

Philadelphia police officers responded to a call about a fight at about 8:50 p.m.
Investigators said the crowd was listening to a DJ and that more and more people showed up after word began to spread on social media.
Chopper 6 flew over the scene where dozens of people were crowded in and around the intersection of 28th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue at about 10 p.m.
Views from Chopper 6 showed many people were not wearing masks, and some officers were seen without a mask.
According to police, the crowd was moved and dwindled to about 40 people by 10:25 p.m.
Investigators said two men were arrested.
In one case, they say a man refused to leave and ended up putting his hands on officers.
The other arrest involved a man who got into a car accident.
"A vehicle leaving the are also got involved in a minor auto accident. Police stopped that vehicle and they recovered a gun from that vehicle," said Philadelphia Police Chief Investigator Scott Small.
There were no injuries reported.
Right now large gatherings aren't allowed due to coronavirus shutdowns.