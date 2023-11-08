House Oversight Committee to subpoena Hunter Biden, other Biden family members

Special counsel in the Hunter Biden case insists he was the 'decision-maker' in rare testimony

Chairman James Comer of the House Oversight Committee announced a slew of subpoenas on Wednesday targeting members of President Joe Biden's family, including his son Hunter Biden, brother James Biden, and former Hunter Biden business associate Rob Walker, demanding they appear for depositions.

The subpoenas, which Comer has threatened for months, marks an escalation in his panel's ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Biden. The committee had previously subpoenaed banks for records belonging to Hunter and James Biden.

In addition to the subpoenas, the committee is requesting transcribed interviews with other Biden family members and associates, including both Hunter Biden's wife, Melissa Cohen, and the widow of Beau Biden, Hallie Biden. Also asked for transcribed interviews were James Biden's wife, Sara; Elizabeth Secundy, the older sister of Hallie Biden; and Tony Bobulinski a former business associate of Hunter Biden.

The investigation, which also includes the Judiciary and Ways and Means Committees, had been briefly stalled amid the prolonged speaker fight last month.

Hunter Biden is indicted on federal firearm-purchasing charges after plea deal fails Biden is accused of lying about his drug use when he bought a firearm in October 2018, a period when he has acknowledged struggling with addiction to crack cocaine.

In a statement to ABC News Comer said, "The House Oversight Committee has followed the money and built a record of evidence revealing how Joe Biden knew, was involved, and benefited from his family's influence peddling schemes. Now, the House Oversight Committee is going to bring in members of the Biden family and their associates to question them on this record of evidence.

Beside Biden family members, one subpoena targets a former business associate of Hunter Biden, Rob Walker, who in a December 2020 interview with the FBI, Walker, stated he "certainly never was thinking at any time that the V.P. [ Biden ] was a part of anything we were doing" and explained that the idea that President Biden would ever get involved was "wishful thinking" on the part of another business partner, James Gilliar, akin to "unicorns and rainbows."

Comer's impeachment inquiry has been marked by criticism -- even from some Republicans -- claiming the nearly year-long investigation into Biden has still not produced sufficient evidence for impeachment.

