Gunman fires 8 shots in Hunting Park, man in car killed: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A gunman fired eight shots in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia killing a victim who was driving a car, police said.

It happened around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday on the 1300 block of Colwyn Street.

Police said the 28-year-old male victim was stopped in his vehicle when he was shot twice, once in the face and once in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect remains on the loose.

Police are checking if area surveillance cameras captured images of the shooter.
