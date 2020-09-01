Police investigate fatal stabbing in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Tuesday morning in the city's Hunting Park section.Officers were called to the 1000 block of Hunting Park Avenue just before 10 a.m.When police arrived, they found a 26-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to the chest and bicep.He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.There was no additional information released about a suspect or a motive.