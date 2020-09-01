Police investigate fatal stabbing in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Tuesday morning in the city's Hunting Park section.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Hunting Park Avenue just before 10 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a 26-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to the chest and bicep.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There was no additional information released about a suspect or a motive.
