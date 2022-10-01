Remnants of Hurricane Ian being felt at the Jersey Shore

It's going to be a rainy and windy next few days at the Jersey shore as the remnants of Hurricane Ian are clearly making their presence felt.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It's going to be a rainy and windy next few days at the Jersey shore as the remnants of Ian are clearly making their presence felt.

In North Wildwood, right before dark, the wind was whipping everything around from the sand to the light poles.

Mayor Patrick Rosenello says they're not taking the next few days lightly.

"OEM is ready in case. Sometimes these storms take a little turn, they get a little closer and a bit more intense," said Rosenello.

He just hopes everyone is safe and their beach doesn't get washed away.

"When you have a storm that causes a lot of beach damage, even in a small town like North Wildwood, it can run into the millions really, really quickly," said Rosenello.

The other concern of course is flooding at the shore on the baysides.

In areas prone to flooding, like on Annapolis Avenue in Atlantic City, some neighbors have already put sandbags at their door.

Vince Jones, the Director of Atlantic County Emergency Management, says the sustained winds we'll get make conditions ripe for that.

So any property, especially cars, that can be moved to higher ground should be.

"Unfortunately, until the storm really starts to pull away and the winds change kind of out to the west to push the water out, we tend to have some problem," said Jones.