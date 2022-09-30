Pennsauken native living in Florida shares update on Hurricane damage

"People can't get in there to see if family is alive. The bridge is unusable, same with Sanibel," said a South Jersey native who rode out Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's been just more than a day now to survey the damage left behind by Hurricane Ian along Florida's Gulf Coast.

It's clear it'll take months or even years for some areas to rebuild.

On Thursday night Pennsauken native Gabe Ferraro was able to get a brief window of cell service from his home in Cape Coral where he rode out the storm.

He says his thoughts are now with those in places like Fort Myers where crews still can't really get to.

"People can't get in there to see if family is alive. The bridge is unusable, same with Sanibel. The causeway where a lot of people go to go to the beach is completely gone. The connection from Fort Myers to Sanibel is gone," said Ferraro.

He says until the rebuild gets underway, other than food and water, gas is what's sought after most there.

SEE ALSO: Philadelphia Eagles fan rides out Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral, Florida

"Gas right now is the major necessity other than power and water -- gas because everybody wants to keep their generator keep going all day. The one gas station I pulled up to had 200 people in line with only two pumps working," said Ferraro.

As Ferraro said, it's nearly impossible to communicate with loved ones in areas that took the direct hit. Margie DiGiovanni of Drexel Hill is someone going through that experience.

Her son lives in downtown Fort Myers, ever since his phone died Wednesday, she's heard nothing.

SEE ALSO: Hurricane Ian heads to South Carolina as floods trap many in Florida; death toll rises

"He did warn us that the backup battery would probably go, and if we don't hear from him we'd just have to assume and pray," said DiGiovanni.

Heidi Dampman, of King of Prussia, is heading to Florida to assist in aiding the recovery. She's with the Red Cross.

We met her just before she flew out Thursday.

She'll be in charge of delivering hot meals to those who haven't had one since the power went out. But she knows what she's going to see won't be easy.

PHOTOS: Haunting aerial images show Hurricane Ian's aftermath in Fort Myers, Sanibel Island

Damaged homes and debris are shown in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

"There are times when you're walking away you're upset because you see what these families are going through," said Dampman.

The Red Cross says without question donations will be needed for months and months after this.

But the easiest way to do it is a financial donation. Officials say it's the most efficient way to get supplies and food to those who need it.

MORE: Chunk of Sanibel Causeway falls into sea during Ian, cutting off Florida island where 6.3K live