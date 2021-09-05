NJ residents prepare to rebuild after storm damage in Gloucester County

WENONAH, New Jersey (WPVI) -- There was significant storm damage in Wenonah, Gloucester County after the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept across the region.Tarps covered a bunch of rooftops, and doors were boarded up after Ida left its mark."Just devastation everywhere. I've never seen anything like it. These trees are over 100 years old. It's a tree city," said Kevin Spear.On Saturday, Wenonah residents spent the day chopping up the beautiful trees that once lined their neighborhood."They fall, and you just look at the circumference of the trunks, and you just can't believe the damage they can do to a house," said Ellen Hummel.Those trees fell on numerous cars and houses."It was a very close call," said Arthur Garcia.Garcia said he was on his way to the basement of his old house when the strong winds ripped through."This is the first tornado that I've ever seen in real life in New Jersey," Garcia added.Residents on Monroe Avenue said this is the first time their street is open since the storm."We were down in the basement when it happened, and it was like walking through the Wizard of Oz," said Spear.Many were able to find help outside the library, where volunteers brought food and supplies for people."As neighbors, we're just trying to support each other," said Ivy Durant.Some members also went out into the community to provide help."We had dinner delivered, we had some snacks delivered earlier because we have nothing to cook on, we don't even have a grill, so they were just awesome," said Colleen Brett.For now, residents are focusing on getting the downed timber out."That's why we live here, tree town Wenonah. We're going to have a whole new take on that. We'll rebuild," said Vicki McCall.Gloucester County's Commissioner Director Robert Damminger said Wenonah residents should be aware of wires down and debris.