New Jersey swimmers warned to stay away from beaches ahead of Hurricane Lee

Swimmers at unguarded beaches could receive fines between $100 and $1,250.

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- The Delaware Valley region will miss a direct hit from incoming Hurricane Lee, but we will see rough surf and dangerous rip currents because of the storm.

Towns along the Jersey shore are warning people to stay out of the water.

Some towns are already taking steps to keep people away from the water this weekend.

Cape May officials sent out an alert on Thursday announcing that waters there and in Cape May Point are closed until further notice.

In Seaside Heights, the city is reminding people that they will face fines if they enter the water without lifeguards or in dangerous conditions.