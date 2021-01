PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hurricane Woodwork is a one-person, one-stop-shop for custom wood designs.Owner and operator EJ Duff makes handcrafted pieces, each one unique to customer specifications.Duff can build anything from tables and bookshelves to candleholders and utensils and works almost exclusively with reclaimed wood.2844 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19134802-989-3254