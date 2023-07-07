Gunman fires 15 shots at point-blank range, kills husband and wife near Philly home: Police

A husband and wife were shot multiple times in West Philadelphia just feet away from their home, police say. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A husband and wife were shot and killed just feet from their front doorstep in Philadelphia, according to police.

Police responded around 2:45 a.m. Friday to 61st and Locust streets in the Cobbs Creek section of the city where they found two victims lying on the sidewalk.

A 43-year-old woman was shot once in the back of the head and a 47-year-old man was shot once in the face.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Police say it appears the gunman fired approximately 18 shots. They say at least 15 shots were fired at point-blank range.

"Where we found these two victims was just one house away from where they live together with their family," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "We found them just a few feet from their front steps."

Police believe the couple was returning home when the shooting took place.

They say preliminary information says there was family at the home at the time of the shooting, including the couple's children.

Officers found two cellphones and a purse next to the victims, along with a gun still in its holster.

"It appears that gun was not fired nor was it even pulled from the holster...we don't believe that weapon was used," Small said.

Police do not have a clear motive yet or an immediate description of the shooter.