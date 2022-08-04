1 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-195 in Mercer County

New Jersey State Police confirm one person died as a result of the single-vehicle crash.

New Jersey State Police confirm one person died as a result of the single-vehicle crash.

ROBBINSVILLE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person was killed in a crash on I-195 in Mercer County, New Jersey.

It happened early Thursday morning on the westbound lanes of the highway in Robbinsville Township, near Exit 5 between the New Jersey Turnpike and Route 130.

New Jersey State Police confirm one person died as a result of the single-vehicle crash.

Chopper 6 over the scene around 6 a..m. showed the vehicle in a wooded area off the roadway.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

No further details have been released at this time.

MORE TOP STORIES: