1 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-195 in Mercer County

ROBBINSVILLE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person was killed in a crash on I-195 in Mercer County, New Jersey.
It happened early Thursday morning on the westbound lanes of the highway in Robbinsville Township, near Exit 5 between the New Jersey Turnpike and Route 130.
New Jersey State Police confirm one person died as a result of the single-vehicle crash.
Chopper 6 over the scene around 6 a..m. showed the vehicle in a wooded area off the roadway.
The cause of the crash has not been determined.
No further details have been released at this time.
