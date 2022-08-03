WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Paraglider's death-defying ordeal caught on video after parachute becomes tangled in air

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
20 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

Professional paraglider Kevin Philipp was thousands of feet in the air when he was hit with strong turbulence, causing the chute to become tangled.

A paraglider in Spain nearly fell to his death when his parachute failed to open.

The entire death-defying ordeal was caught on video.

Professional paraglider Kevin Philipp was thousands of feet in the air when he was hit with strong turbulence, causing the chute to become tangled, which sent Philipp twisting in the air and freefalling.

He was finally able to deploy the rescue chute right before impact.

Even with the very close call, Philipp said he's not hanging up his chute. He has already posted another video of his paragliding adventures.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.