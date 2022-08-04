2 teachers behind 'Afromation Avenue' coming to West Philly

Brittni Jennings and Kristin Kelly said the idea was born following the murder of George Floyd.

What started as a book of affirmations will soon be Afromation Avenue-- a collection of positive street signs meant to uplift the community.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Spreading joy! That's what two Philadelphia school teachers are doing with the help of the city's Mural Arts Program.

As they and their students worked to unpack what happened, the duo came up with a way to celebrate Black joy with a book of affirmations.

Now, their efforts will extend beyond the four corners of their classrooms.

"It's a collection of positive affirmations, street signs, curated by the community and for the community," said Kristin Kelly, co-founder of Crown.

Fifteen signs will be strategically placed around West Philadelphia at Malcolm X Park -- the lifeline of cultural events. Signs will also be found at Laura Sims Skate House (the first ice skating rink designed by an African American), and 52nd Street Corridor, also known as the Black Wall Street.

Still in the planning stages, Brittni Jennings and Kristin Kelly are charting out what these 15 street signs will look like.

"The signs lend a reminder that our history can't be erased, that we shouldn't forget ourselves and don't let others to forget us," said Brittni Jennings, co-founder of Crown. "We want people to feel joyous, empowered and that they have a purpose when they see the signs."

The goal is to have the signs installed this fall.