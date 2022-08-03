'It still hurts': Philadelphia man with monkeypox shares story

At first, he said he wasn't sure what was making him sick. "Swollen lymph node, my throat was swollen, my body was aching."

Larry Jackson III said after multiple doctor visits he recently found out he had monkeypox. "It still hurts, like some of the bumps hurt."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Monkeypox cases are on the rise across the Delaware Valley and the nation.

Larry Jackson III, 29, of North Philadelphia, said after multiple doctor visits he recently found out he had monkeypox.

"It still hurts, like some of the bumps hurt," said Jackson.

He said it's been a painful fight for days.

Jackson is now staying home for three weeks hoping the virus will run its course. But, at first, he said he wasn't sure what was making him so sick.

"Swollen lymph node, my throat was swollen, my body was aching," said Jackson.

As of August 1, Philadelphia has had 82 confirmed monkeypox cases, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

There have been 170 confirmed cases in Pennsylvania, 155 in New Jersey and five in Delaware, according to the CDC.

A doctor told Action News the number of cases both locally and across the country are increasing.

"I think that's why most healthcare providers are taking it seriously, we're being proactive about testing people now that testing availability has increased really significantly over the last couple of weeks," said Eric Sachinwalla, Medical Director for Infection Prevention, Einstein Healthcare Network.

He said it's important to monitor symptoms.

"Stay home, talk to your healthcare provider, they can probably help guide you on the best way to get tested," said Sachinwalla.

He added if you've been exposed, but don't have symptoms, "You don't have to quarantine, but contact the department of health, especially if you know the other person has monkeypox because you might be eligible for a vaccine."

On Wednesday, eight more cases were confirmed in Bucks County.

Jeanne Franklin, the director of the Chester County Health Department said they have enough vaccines for now.

"But we don't know what this is going to look like, like in terms of how quickly it will spread and how many close contacts we'll have," said Franklin.

She said any time the county can order more vaccines, they will.

"Right now the vaccine is prioritized for post-exposure, so those close contacts. We'd love enough vaccine to do pre-exposure which we're just not there," said Franklin.