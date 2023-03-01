Crash involving 7 vehicles stops morning rush hour traffic on I-295 in South Jersey

The multi-vehicle crash stopped traffic on I-295 in Bordentown, New Jersey and caused major delays during the early morning rush.

BORDENTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- At least seven vehicles were involved in a crash during the morning commute in Burlington County, New Jersey.

It happened around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound lanes of I-295 near I-195 in Bordentown.

The multi-vehicle crash stopped traffic and caused major delays during the early morning rush.

By 7 a.m., at least one lane of traffic was getting by.

Emergency responders were on the scene to check for injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Investigators will look into whether the weather played a role.

Temperatures dropped below freezing in parts of the area creating some icy conditions. In addition, drivers had to contend with fog.